Man shot and killed during road rage incident in Federal Way, police say

A 35-year-old man was shot and killed in a road rage incident Monday afternoon in Federal Way, according to police.

Federal Way Police told FOX 13 News that officers were called to the report of a hit-and-run just after noon to S. 320th St. just a few blocks west of Pacific Hwy S.

Authorities said the crash evolved into a road rage incident and the two vehicles involved stopped in the middle of the street.

Police said one of the people involved grabbed a gun from a vehicle and shot a 35-year-old Federal Way man who later died.

It was not immediately known if anyone was taken into custody.

S. 320th St. was closed in the area of 8th Ave. S. while detectives processed the scene. No further details have been released.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.