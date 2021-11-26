Expand / Collapse search
Man shot and killed at Kent bus stop

Published 
Kent
FOX 13 Seattle

Kent police investigating deadly shooting

A man was shot and killed in Kent on Friday

KENT, Wash. - Kent police are investigating after a man was shot and killed at a bus stop Friday evening. 

Officers arrived at the 23300 block of Pacific Highway South around 3:40 p.m. for reports of a person who had been shot. When they arrived, they found the man on the ground unresponsive with a gunshot wound. 

The 39-year-old Federal Way man was pronounced dead at the scene, despite life-saving efforts by first responders. 

The suspect ran from the scene, but police believe that this was not a random incident. 

The roadway will be shutdown as police investigate. 

Kent Detectives continue investigating the circumstances around this incident and process the information gained from the crime scene.  Kent Police are asking anyone who may have witnessed this incident or may have any information to call 911, the Kent Police tip line at (253) 856-5808 or KPDTipline@kentwa.gov, reference Kent Police Case number 21-14522.

