Man shot and killed at Kent bus stop

Kent police are investigating after a man was shot and killed at a bus stop Friday evening.

Officers arrived at the 23300 block of Pacific Highway South around 3:40 p.m. for reports of a person who had been shot. When they arrived, they found the man on the ground unresponsive with a gunshot wound.

The 39-year-old Federal Way man was pronounced dead at the scene, despite life-saving efforts by first responders.

The suspect ran from the scene, but police believe that this was not a random incident.

The roadway will be shutdown as police investigate.

Kent Detectives continue investigating the circumstances around this incident and process the information gained from the crime scene. Kent Police are asking anyone who may have witnessed this incident or may have any information to call 911, the Kent Police tip line at (253) 856-5808 or KPDTipline@kentwa.gov, reference Kent Police Case number 21-14522.

Get breaking news alerts in the FREE FOX 13 Seattle app. Download for Apple iOS or Android.

Advertisement

Stay connected with FOX 13 News on all platforms:

DOWNLOAD: FOX 13 News and Weather Apps

WATCH: FOX 13 News Live

SUBSCRIBE: FOX 13 on YouTube

DAILY BRIEF: Sign Up For Our Newsletter

FOLLOW: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram