Man shoots person trying to break into his SeaTac apartment, deputies say

Deputies are investigating after a man shot a person trying to break into his apartment in SeaTac.

The shooting happened Wednesday morning in the 16700 block on 31st Avenue South.

Investigators said the man reported that someone was trying to break into his apartment and shot at the person.

The person was shot and taken to the hospital, deputies said.

According to the King County Sheriff's Office, it does not appear the resident and the suspect knew each other.

The investigation remains ongoing.