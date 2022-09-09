Man shoots another man during dispute in Olympia

article

Olympia police are investigating after a man shot another man during a dispute Friday morning.

Before 5:30 a.m., officers responded to a disturbance at Black Lake Boulevard Southwest and the Highway 101 on-ramps.

According to investigators, two men got into a fight and during the confrontation, one of the men shot the other.

Police said the men called 911 and stayed at the scene.

The man, who was injured, was taken to the hospital to be treated for a gunshot wound in the hand, and detectives interviewed the other man.

Police said there are no outstanding suspects and the investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone who may have witnessed the incident or has information is asked to call the Olympia Police Department at 360-753-8300.