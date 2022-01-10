Man seriously injured in Tacoma hotel shooting, police investigating

article

Tacoma Police are investigating a hotel shooting that left a man with life-threatening injuries.

Authorities say they received a call of a shooting at the Hotel Murano, located near 13th Street and Broadway. When they arrived, they found a 29-year-old man in a room suffering from a gunshot wound.

The man was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Police say it is unclear if the man shot himself or was shot by someone else.

