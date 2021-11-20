Man seriously injured in road rage hit-and-run

article

A man is in the hospital with serious injuries after being hit by a car on I-405 Friday afternoon.

Washington State Patrol was called to a hit-and-run on the interstate near the 112th Avenue on-ramp in Bellevue. They found a man unconscious on the ground, and the suspect vehicle had left the scene.

An investigation revealed this stemmed from a road rage confrontation. The man was driving a white work truck, and the driver who later left the scene was driving a red Lexus. Both vehicles pulled over at the on-ramp; the truck driver got out, grabbed a four-foot level from the truck bed, walked over the to Lexus and struck the hood of the car with it.

The Lexus driver tried to get away, and in doing so, WSP says they hit the truck driver and knocked him unconscious.

Detectives were able to find the Lexus driver and talk with them. The investigation is ongoing.

