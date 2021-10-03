Man seriously injured in Renton shooting Sunday morning

article

A man is in the hospital with serious injuries after a shooting in Renton.

Officers were called to an area near Plum Tree Park at 3:15 a.m. Sunday morning, where they found a man in his early 20s with a gunshot wound. His injuries were so bad, police say they were unable to talk to him.

An early investigation suggests the man was with a group of people, when they came across a car. A man got out of the car, talked with the group and then shot at them several times before driving off.

Witnesses told police the suspect and his car had been in the area before, but they did not know who he was or why he shot at the people.

The victim was taken to Harborview Medical Center for treatment. His condition is unknown.

