Man critically injured after being hit by car in Puyallup

A man was critically injured Thursday morning after he was hit by a car in Puyallup.

The collision happened near North Meridian and Valley Avenue East at about 6 a.m.

Investigators said a 60-year-old man was crossing the street outside a crosswalk when he was hit by a car.

The man was taken to Tacoma General in critical condition, police said.

The driver stopped and remained at the scene throughout the investigation.

The investigation remains ongoing.

