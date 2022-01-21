Man sentenced to 40 years for deadly armed robbery of Puyallup shop owner

A man has been sentenced to 40 years in prison for his involvement in the deadly armed robbery of a 79-year-old Puyallup shop owner.

Robbrie Thompson was in high school in 2019 when he and another teen robbed the Handry Corner Store in Puyallup, shooting and killing owner Soon Ja Nam.

Witnesses told investigators two men entered the store, pulled out handguns and threatened Nam, but after she gave them the money one of them followed her toward the store office and shot her in the back.

Police say Thompson shot and killed his accomplice, 16-year-old Franklin Thuo, several days later over fears he would talk to police.

In October, Thompson was found guilty of first-degree murder and two counts of first-degree aggravated murder in the deaths of Nam and Thuo.

Jurors also found Thompson guilty of first-degree robbery, conspiracy to commit robbery, two counts of second-degree assault and unlawful possession of a firearm.

In court on Jan. 21, Thompson said he didn't pull the trigger but "wouldn't snitch." He still denies his involvement.

