Expand / Collapse search

Man sent to hospital with life-threatening injuries from shooting in Federal Way

By FOX 13 News Staff
Published 
Federal Way
Q13 FOX

FEDERAL WAY, Wash. - A man has been sent to Harborview Medical Center in critical condition following a shooting in Federal Way, according to police.

Federal Way police responded to a shooting in the 31900 block of 7 Ave. SW on Oct. 5 for reports of a shooting. 

When they arrived, they found a 38-year-old man with gunshot wounds. 

A blue truck was seen leaving the area with two men inside, which could be the suspect vehicle.

Detectives are continuing their investigation. 

This is a developing story.

Q13 News will have updates as they become available. 

Stay connected with FOX 13 News on all platforms:
DOWNLOAD: FOX 13 News and Weather Apps
WATCH: FOX 13 News Live
SUBSCRIBE: FOX 13 on YouTube
DAILY BRIEF: Sign Up For Our Newsletter
FOLLOW: Facebook Twitter Instagram