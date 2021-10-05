Man sent to hospital with life-threatening injuries from shooting in Federal Way
FEDERAL WAY, Wash. - A man has been sent to Harborview Medical Center in critical condition following a shooting in Federal Way, according to police.
Federal Way police responded to a shooting in the 31900 block of 7 Ave. SW on Oct. 5 for reports of a shooting.
When they arrived, they found a 38-year-old man with gunshot wounds.
A blue truck was seen leaving the area with two men inside, which could be the suspect vehicle.
Detectives are continuing their investigation.
This is a developing story.
Q13 News will have updates as they become available.
