Man sent to hospital with life-threatening injuries from shooting in Federal Way

A man has been sent to Harborview Medical Center in critical condition following a shooting in Federal Way, according to police.

Federal Way police responded to a shooting in the 31900 block of 7 Ave. SW on Oct. 5 for reports of a shooting.

When they arrived, they found a 38-year-old man with gunshot wounds.

A blue truck was seen leaving the area with two men inside, which could be the suspect vehicle.

Detectives are continuing their investigation.

This is a developing story.

Q13 News will have updates as they become available.

