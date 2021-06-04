Man seen throwing rocks, concrete onto I-90 again

A man suspected of throwing large rocks or pieces of concrete onto I-90 and injuring at least two people this week was back at it Friday morning.

According to Washington State Patrol, a Department of Transportation camera captured video of a man throwing rocks onto I-90 West near 18th Avenue South in Seattle.

Troopers chased the suspect but were unable to catch him. There were no injuries or damage reported Friday morning.

Investigators believe it's the same man who threw concrete or large rocks onto I-90 near the Mount Baker Tunnel in Seattle Tuesday morning, hitting two cars and injuring at least two people.

Witnesses told troopers a man with a black backpack was seen throwing the rocks.

One of the drivers hit made it to Mercer Island where they could safely pull over and call 911. One of the people injured was taken to the hospital.

Trooper Rick Johnson said not only is the malicious mischief dangerous, it is a felony since people were hurt.

"You have glass, you have somebody that’s obviously going to be startled and it can even go beyond the damage caused by whatever is being thrown. It can cause a collision," said Johnson.

An image shared by the fire department showed serious damage to the windshield of one of the cars.

Anyone with information is asked to call WSP or Seattle police.

