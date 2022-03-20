Infiniti doing donuts runs over bystander in Manhattan

A man is in critical condition after being run over by a car doing stunts in Lower Manhattan Saturday night.

Video released by the NYPD shows a red two-door Infiniti sedan doing donuts near Vandam Street and Greenwich Street near Hudson Square just after midnight early Saturday morning.

As the driver continued to spin his car, several spectators stepped out from the surrounding crowd, appearing to pull out phones to film the stunts.

One man, a 23-year-old, fell in front of the car and was run over by the car.

Police say the 23-year-old suffered a fractured skull, brain injury, and severe trauma to the body. He was taken to Bellevue H ospital in critical condition.

The suspect took off the scene, heading east on Vandam Street.

Police describe the driver of the car as a dark-skinned man. The vehicle had a yellow decal on the driver’s side of the words "Tyler Spec."

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at https://crimestoppers.nypdonline.org/ or on Twitter @NYPDTips.

Police say all calls are strictly confidential.

