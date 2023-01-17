Man robbed at gunpoint near Seattle's Magnolia neighborhood

An employee was robbed at gunpoint near Seattle’s Magnolia neighborhood early Tuesday morning.

According to Seattle Police, officers were called at 1:30 a.m. to reports of a robbery at a business near 20th Ave W and W Dravus St.

They spoke with the victim, a 24-year-old man, who said another man entered the store and pulled a gun on him. He demanded the victim’s money, but he had none, so the suspect took money from the register and ran off.

Officers and a K9 unit searched the area for the suspect but did not find him.

No one was injured in the incident, but the victim said the business was robbed earlier in the week.

Anyone with information on the robbery or suspect is urged to call Seattle Police’s violent crimes tip line at (206) 233-5000.