Man rescued from utility tunnel in Ballard

A man was hospitalized after he was rescued from a utility tunnel in Seattle’s Ballard neighborhood Wednesday morning.

The incident happened in the 5300 block of 24th Avenue Northwest before 5 a.m.

The Seattle Fire Department said crews responded to the scene after reports of a person injured within a utility tunnel and was reportedly pinned by a rail car.

Crews were able to get to the man and brought him out of the tunnel.

He was evaluated at the scene and taken to Harborview Medical Center.

