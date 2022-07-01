Man rescued after severely injuring his head while hiking near Colchuck Lake

A man who injured himself while hiking in the Cascade Mountains near Colchuck Lake was rescued from a Naval Air Station (NAS) team on Thursday.

According to NAS officials from Whidbey Island, a search and rescue (SAR) team received an alert Thursday night about a 28-year-old who severely injured his head while hiking in the mountains, just east of Mount Stuart. The SAR team immediately fueled up their helicopter, and launched their rescue mission from Ault Field at around 10:30 p.m.

NAS Whidbey Island Search & Rescue, Jul 29, 2020. (Photo: NAS Whidbey Island SAR)

With help from the Chelan County Sheriff’s Office, the SAR team was able to get the group of hikers to switch their flashlights to a strobe setting, making it easier for the helicopter crew to spot their location and repel down.

About 11 minutes after making contact with the hiking group, the SAR team was able to hoist the patient into the helicopter and take them to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle just before midnight.

Details regarding the current condition of the hiker are unknown at this time.

This is a developing story.