Man rescued after falling from 60ft down cliff at Seattle's Discovery Park

A 56-year-old man is in the hospital after falling from a cliff at Seattle's Discovery Park on Sunday.

According to the Seattle Fire Department, the man fell roughly 60 feet down the cliffside before 12 p.m. Rescue crews were called in to bring the man back up.

Crews conducted a rope rescue, rappelling down the cliffside to get the man.

The Fire Department also dispatched fireboats near the shore as a backup. Officials say if they could not bring the man back up, they would instead lower him down to be picked up by the boat.

Crews rescued the man and took him to Harborview Medical Treatment, where officials say he is in stable condition.