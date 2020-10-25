Man pulls gun on group of people during demonstration in Woodinville

Police are investigating a disturbance in Woodinville where a man pulled out a handgun on a group of people during a demonstration.

The incident happened at a retail center on NE 170th & 140th Ave. NE around 4 p.m. on Saturday.

According to the Seattle Times, the man in the video seen wearing a pro-Trump baseball cap points a pistol at a group of about 15 people.

Prior to the incident, a confrontation happened between two groups, one anti-Trump and one pro-Trump group that were on opposite ends of a street corner.

King County Sheriff's Office Sgt. Ryan Abbott said at one point, someone walked across the intersection where the man was and dumped a bucket of liquid on him. The man told officials it burned his eyes and then he pulled out his gun. Abbott said the suspect who threw the liquid left the area.

A second disturbance broke out and the man told officials he was trying to protect family and friends when he pulled out his pistol. When police arrived, the man had his gun holstered and cooperated with officials.

King County Sheriff's Office is investigating the incident. The bucket with the unknown substance inside is in police possession and will be used as evidence. No arrests have been made.

This is a developing story.