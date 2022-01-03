Expand / Collapse search
Man pleads not guilty to breaking 72-year-old referee's nose during son's basketball game

Man accused of assaulting middle school referee pleads not guilty

He is accused of breaking a basketball referee's nose during a skirmish

KENMORE, Wash. - A man accused of assaulting a referee at his son's middle school basketball game has pleaded not guilty to charges in connection to the incident. 

On Dec. 16 during a game at Kenmore Middle School, prosecutors say 31-year-old Mark McLaughlin stormed the court after a conflict broke out between teams. He then allegedly shoved a 72-year-old referee from behind, causing him to fall on his face and break his nose and cheekbone, according to King County Prosecutors. 

A day after the incident, McLaughlin turned himself in.

He was released from jail on Dec. 22 after posting $20,000 bail.

On Jan. 3, he pleaded not guilty to second-degree assault.

