Man pleads not guilty to breaking 72-year-old referee's nose during son's basketball game

A man accused of assaulting a referee at his son's middle school basketball game has pleaded not guilty to charges in connection to the incident.

On Dec. 16 during a game at Kenmore Middle School, prosecutors say 31-year-old Mark McLaughlin stormed the court after a conflict broke out between teams. He then allegedly shoved a 72-year-old referee from behind, causing him to fall on his face and break his nose and cheekbone, according to King County Prosecutors.

A day after the incident, McLaughlin turned himself in.

He was released from jail on Dec. 22 after posting $20,000 bail.

On Jan. 3, he pleaded not guilty to second-degree assault.

Get breaking news alerts in the FREE FOX 13 Seattle app. Download for Apple iOS or Android.

Advertisement

Stay connected with FOX 13 News on all platforms:

DOWNLOAD: FOX 13 News and Weather Apps

WATCH: FOX 13 News Live

SUBSCRIBE: FOX 13 on YouTube

DAILY BRIEF: Sign Up For Our Newsletter

FOLLOW: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram