Man pleads not guilty in double deadly shooting of Moses Lake brothers

A Moses Lake man pleaded not guilty this week to two counts of second-degree murder and one count of second-degree unlawful firearm possession.

The Columbia Basin Herald reports Noe Pena is accused of shooting to death Epitacio Martinez-Molina, 52, and his brother, Moises Martinez-Molina, 37 on July 31 north of Moses Lake, according to court records.

Grant County Sheriff’s deputies were called to a home and saw Pena walking around with a gun, ordered him to drop the gun and he eventually did, according to the sheriff’s office. The gun was later found to be stolen, the sheriff’s office said.

Pena remains in the Grant County Jail in lieu of $3 million bail.

A witness told deputies two bodies were inside the garage of the home where Pena was seen. Deputies found the bodies and the Grant County Coroner confirmed their identities and cause of death.

No motive was given, but court records say the bodies were found around a table with playing cards and empty alcoholic beverage containers, suggesting they were all involved in a poker game.

