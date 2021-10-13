Man pleads guilty to fatally stabbing man during drug sale

article

A man accused of fatally stabbing an acquaintance over the sale of prescription drugs has pleaded guilty to a second-degree murder charge.

Taldon Maddock, 28, was charged with killing 21-year-old Deon McGhee in March 2020. He’s scheduled to be sentenced Nov. 4, the News Tribune reported.

In his plea statement, Maddock said he wasn’t pleading guilty to the fatal stabbing of McGhee because he was guilty but because he wanted to take advantage of the plea agreement.

Police say Maddock and McGhee went together to buy Xanax on March 25. Just after 10 p.m. that night, several people called 911 about a vehicle that crashed into a front yard. Witnesses reported seeing a man who looked like Maddock walk away.

When police arrived, officers found McGhee sitting on the front porch of a nearby home bleeding profusely. He was taken to an area hospital, where he died of multiple sharp force injuries to the neck.

READ MORE: Homicide investigation underway after woman found shot in Spanaway

RELATED: Detectives seek tips to find home burglary/truck theft suspects wanted in Tacoma

Stay connected with FOX 13 News on all platforms:

DOWNLOAD: FOX 13 News and Weather Apps

WATCH: FOX 13 News Live

SUBSCRIBE: FOX 13 on YouTube

DAILY BRIEF: Sign Up For Our Newsletter

FOLLOW: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram