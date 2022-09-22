Man pleads guilty to bringing 12 Molotov cocktails to protest at Seattle PD union HQ

A Renton man has pleaded guilty to unlawful possession of destructive devices and admitted to bringing a box of 12 Molotov cocktails to protest at the Seattle Police Officers Guild (SPOG) building in 2020.

According to the plea agreement, 34-year-old Justin Moore left the box containing the 12 incendiary devices in the parking lot next to the SPOG building in the SoDo neighborhood during a protest on Sept. 7, 2020.

In June 2021, law enforcement executed a search warrant at Moore’s residence. There, they recovered numerous items from the basement that are consistent with manufacturing explosive devices. Law enforcement also recovered a notebook in which Moore had made entries related to "the manufacturing of destructive devices and the ingredients necessary."

Police were able to trace Moore back to the 2020 incident using nearby surveillance footage.

Moore could spend up to 10 years in prison. He will be sentenced in December.