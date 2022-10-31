Man pleads for help finding stolen van, cat in Olympia

Image 1 of 3 ▼ White van stolen in Olympia with the owner's cat still inside (photo courtesy of Nick Saviers)

A man is asking for the public's help, heartsick after his van was stolen in Olympia with his cat ‘Precious’ still inside.

Nick Saviers said he was in the Capital Mall in Olympia on Oct. 26, when his van was stolen with his all-black female cat in the back. Saviers said ‘Precious’ was staying in her soft gray-colored crate wearing a gold, white and black body harness.

Precious is microchipped, Saviers says.

"I was in the Capital Mall in Olympia for about a half an hour. I am disabled and live in my van with my cat Precious," Saviers explained. "I was parked in the handicapped spot. When I came back out, my van was gone."

The victim says he had a tracker on his van—a white 2006 Ford Econoline Cargo Van—but the thieves found it and threw it out on S. 49th St by the Tacoma Mall.

Lacey Police spotted the van, but said the driver refused to stop.

Officers said they could not pursue the van because of changes to state law in 2021 limiting their ability to chase and arrest criminal suspects, unless they have developed probable cause to do so. Until the law change, they say they could pursue and detain the suspects, as long as they had reasonable suspicion that they stole the van or knew the van was stolen.

"I've been staying with my friend in Olympia, but I spent all of my disability money on that van. I do have insurance, but I am now without a vehicle and lost everything I owned. Most importantly, my cat Precious is missing, and I don't know where she could be or if those horrible people are treating her bad," said Saviers.

The van is described as have a large Badland winch in the front, with no top racks or storage unit, as pictured. It has a black stripe on both sides and no rear side windows, and also has side-by-side doors instead of a sliding door. The brake lights are new with no tint, as pictured, and the van had a beige, square safe bolted to the inside. The van also has new tires, not pictured.

The van has Washington license plates, #CDE9995.

If you find Precious, you can take her to any vet who can use the microchip to confirm her identity and owner’s contact info.

Please call 911 if you see the van and reference Olympia Police Dept. Case #22-06889.