Man on rental scooter dies after being hit by 2 separate drivers

A 25-year-old has died after police say he was hit by two drivers on 4th Avenue near Seattle's Industrial District.

Just after midnight on Friday, the victim was traveling on a rented scooter in the 4800 block of 4th Ave. S, on the bridge that goes over shipping container yards.

A driver also heading northbound hit the 25-year-old on a scooter.

The driver pulled over and found the man lying in the road. It was then that a second driver hit the victim on the ground.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Both drivers remained at the scene and officers did not find any initial signs of impairment.