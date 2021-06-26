Expand / Collapse search
Man missing after falling off boat on Lake Washington

By Q13 News Staff
Published 
Seattle
Q13 FOX
article

Crews search for man missing in Lake Washington near Seward Park in Seattle on Saturday, June 26, 2021

SEATTLE - Seattle Police have taken over recovery efforts after crews searched for more than an hour for a man who fell off a boat in Lake Washington Saturday afternoon and never resurfaced. 

According to Seattle Fire, it happened after 5 p.m. offshore near the 5000 block of Lake Washington Boulevard South sear Seward Park. 

Four SFD divers and two swimmers were on the water searching but didn't find the 25-year-old man. One of the divers had to be taken to Harborview Medical Center for evaluation but was in stable condition. 

The accident happened amid a historic heat wave that brought big crowds to Lake Washington and other area waterways. 

Although temperatures soared to 102 degrees at Sea-Tac Airport, the second highest temperature ever recorded there, water temperatures are still cold for many lakes and rivers.

