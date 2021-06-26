Man missing after falling off boat on Lake Washington

article

Seattle Police have taken over recovery efforts after crews searched for more than an hour for a man who fell off a boat in Lake Washington Saturday afternoon and never resurfaced.

According to Seattle Fire, it happened after 5 p.m. offshore near the 5000 block of Lake Washington Boulevard South sear Seward Park.

Four SFD divers and two swimmers were on the water searching but didn't find the 25-year-old man. One of the divers had to be taken to Harborview Medical Center for evaluation but was in stable condition.

The accident happened amid a historic heat wave that brought big crowds to Lake Washington and other area waterways.

Although temperatures soared to 102 degrees at Sea-Tac Airport, the second highest temperature ever recorded there, water temperatures are still cold for many lakes and rivers.

