No person found in apparent man-made tunnel under I-5 off-ramp in Everett

A man-made tunnel found in Everett near the I-5 off-ramp to Pacific Ave. prompted a large response Wednesday as multiple agencies investigated the discovery.



Officials initially believed the tunnel had partially collapsed but upon further investigation, the tunnel was found to be in-tact and there was dirt covering it.

The tunnel does not appear to lead under the road.

Personnel saw an individual near the entrance of the tunnel the night before, according to Everett fire. However, after a thorough search to the end, no one was found in the tunnel.

No lanes have been closed but drivers should expect slowdowns in the area.



This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

