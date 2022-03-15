Man killed, woman injured in Everett stabbing

A man was killed and a woman injured in a stabbing Tuesday morning Everett.

According to Everett Police, officers were called around 10:00 a.m. to Oakes Ave. just south of Pacific Ave.

A man died at the scene. A woman was also stabbed and taken in unknown condition to a nearby hospital.

Few details were immediately known, but police said the suspect and the victims knew each other.

