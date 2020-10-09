Man killed, woman injured after dog attack in their Moses Lake home

A man was killed and a woman was injured Thursday when their dog attacked them inside their Moses Lake home, according to the Grant County Sheriff's Office.

Kyle Foreman, public information officer for the sheriff's office, said deputies responded to the attack, which happened in a mobile home park on Airway Drive NE, around 11:20 a.m. The dog, which appeared to be a pit bull or pit bull mix, lived at home with the people who were attacked.

Foreman said it's still unclear what provoked the dog, but the man he attacked did not survive.

The woman who was injured was taken to a hospital. Her injuries are serious, but not considered life-threatening.