Man killed in Yelm crash; father and 8-month-old sent to hospital

Deputies say a 30-year-old man was killed after crossing the centerline Wednesday morning on Yelm Hwy SE.

The crash happened at Johnson Road Southeast before 7 a.m.

According to the Thurston County Sheriff's Office, the 30-year-old was heading west on Yelm Hwy SE when he struck another car head-on.

A man in his 40s and his 8-month-old child were taken with non life-threatening injuries to a nearby hospital.

Deputies had to close the roadway between Johnson Road Southeast and Meridian Road Southeast for several hours to investigate.

The highway reopened before 12:30 p.m.