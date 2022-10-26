Expand / Collapse search

Man killed in Yelm crash; father and 8-month-old sent to hospital

By FOX 13 News Staff
Published 
Updated 2:26PM
Yelm
FOX 13 Seattle

Deadly car accident on Yelm Highway, roads blocked

One person is dead after a crash near Yelm. This happened just before 7:00 a.m. on Yelm Highway.

THURSTON COUNTY, Wash. - Deputies say a 30-year-old man was killed after crossing the centerline Wednesday morning on Yelm Hwy SE.

The crash happened at Johnson Road Southeast before 7 a.m.

According to the Thurston County Sheriff's Office, the 30-year-old was heading west on Yelm Hwy SE when he struck another car head-on.

A man in his 40s and his 8-month-old child were taken with non life-threatening injuries to a nearby hospital.

Deputies had to close the roadway between Johnson Road Southeast and Meridian Road Southeast for several hours to investigate.

The highway reopened before 12:30 p.m.