Man killed in Yelm crash; father and 8-month-old sent to hospital
THURSTON COUNTY, Wash. - Deputies say a 30-year-old man was killed after crossing the centerline Wednesday morning on Yelm Hwy SE.
The crash happened at Johnson Road Southeast before 7 a.m.
According to the Thurston County Sheriff's Office, the 30-year-old was heading west on Yelm Hwy SE when he struck another car head-on.
A man in his 40s and his 8-month-old child were taken with non life-threatening injuries to a nearby hospital.
Deputies had to close the roadway between Johnson Road Southeast and Meridian Road Southeast for several hours to investigate.
The highway reopened before 12:30 p.m.