Man killed in West Seattle after being hit by car

Seattle police are investigating after a man was hit and killed by a car in West Seattle on Friday night.

Police received multiple calls around 10 p.m. indicating that a pedestrian had been hit by a driver in the 5400 block of California Avenue SW. Witnesses told police three men were dropped off from a car and as they were crossing the road, one of the men was hit.

Medics declared the man dead at the scene.

The driver initially drove away, but later returned to the scene and was cooperating with police. Detectives say there was no sign of impairment from the driver after evaluating him.

It's unclear if the driver will be charged for leaving the scene initially.

Seattle police will continue to investigate the scene.