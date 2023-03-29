Man killed in Tacoma shooting, no suspects identified

Police are investigating after a man was shot and killed in Tacoma on Wednesday.

At 1:13 p.m., officers were called to reports of a shooting at the Lakeside Landing Apartments at S 12th St and S Mildred St.

When they arrived, they found an unresponsive man on the ground with a gunshot wound.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Detectives and crime scene technicians are still processing the area for evidence, and authorities are investigating this incident as a homicide.

This is a developing story and more information will be provided as it becomes available.