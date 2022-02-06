Man killed in Tacoma restaurant shooting, suspect at large

Witnesses said families fell to the floor and people hid behind the bar as bullets were fired at a restaurant in Tacoma on Saturday night.

Tacoma police said a 37-year-old man was shot to death.

So far, police have not identified or arrested a suspect.

Investigators said the restaurant was full of customers when bullets came flying through the windows.

It was a heartbreaking end to a night out for dinner.

"I've got a shooting at La Perla Del Mar. 3850 Pacific Avenue," a dispatcher said in radio traffic. "There's a language barrier with the caller, but says someone is shooting at the restaurant. Not sure if anyone's injured. They're hiding behind the bar."

It was a call for help from a restaurant packed with people just trying to enjoy a meal on the town in Tacoma.

Police said just after 9 p.m., someone fired shots through the window from outside hitting a 37-year-old man and killing him.

At this point, it is not clear if the shooting was random or targeted.

We talked with a witness who does not want to be identified for his own safety.

"I can tell you that every waking moment of the day so far, I've been thinking about it," the witness said.

He was at La Perla Del Mar with his husband and friend and said they don't usually go during the evenings because the area can be dicey.

But he also said the food is good, and many families were there right before bullets started flying.

"There was a band that was playing music at different tables, that they wanted to be played, so, everybody was having fun. Everything was calm. We were actually about to finish up our meal and leave and then suddenly, we just heard what sounded to me like firecrackers," the witness said.

But it wasn't.

He said he took shelter in the kitchen, his husband hid in another room and his friend rushed behind the bar.

He'll never forget the screams and cries that followed the echo of gunshots.

He called 911 trying to get help and feared for the worst.

People in the community are infuriated.

"He's my neighbor. He's working very hard. Many people is my friend there inside, they're cooking and the ladies," said Edmundo who works nearby.

They don't understand why someone would fire shots into a restaurant full of people.

"I work in this place. They are my customers all the time and I don't know, I feel very sad for what happened with this one," Edmundo said.

Witnesses said it all happened in a split second.

Even a day later, food, drinks and dishes were still on the tables inside.

It's a horrible reminder of senseless violence and life lost with the pull of a trigger.

"I just feel like maybe I should have done this, I should have done that. That's what's been bugging me more than anything," the witness said.

Investigators said no one else was hit by gunfire, but for the people who were in the restaurant and for those who live nearby, there is an unsettling scar left behind.

There are several surveillance cameras in the area, including right above a window where bullets were fired inside.

Police have not confirmed if those cameras may have captured the incident.

FOX 13 News has been working to get in touch with the business owner for comment, but the restaurant appeared to be closed Sunday.

