Man killed in shooting during traffic stop near Puyallup; deputy uninjured

A man is dead after shots were fired during a traffic stop near Puyallup on Sunday evening.

The shooting happened at about 10 p.m. in the 13400 block of Canyon Road East.

Investigators said the deputy responded to a traffic stop and moments later, the deputy told dispatch that a person in the car had a gun.

According to radio traffic FOX 13 News' Dan Griffin obtained, the deputy radioed someone had a gun in their lap.

According to the Pierce County Force Investigation Team, the deputy "advised shots had been fired."

Medics were called to the scene and life-saving measures were started on the passenger but he died at the scene.

The driver and another passenger in the car were not injured.

Pierce County Force Investigation Team told FOX 13 News that the driver and other passenger were released.

Investigators said the deputy was not injured.

The deputy involved was placed on administrative leave in accordance with the department policies.

The investigation remains ongoing.

