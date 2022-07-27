Man killed in Renton shooting

article

A man was killed in a shooting in Renton that occurred Wednesday night.

Renton Police responded to the 900 block of Houser Way N. for reports of a shooting. When they arrived, they found a man dead at the scene.

It's unclear if the victim knew the shooter(s).

No other injuries were reported.

This is a developing story.

Investigators are at the scene and are working to learn more information.

This shooting comes just four days after one person was killed and six others were injured in a shooting outside Musicians Hall in Renton.