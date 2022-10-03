Man killed in Puyallup hit-and-run, deputies investigating

Pierce County deputies are investigating a fatal hit-and-run between Puyallup and Sumner.

According to authorities, around 8:10 p.m. on Friday, a 30-year-old man was hit and killed by a car near Valley Ave and Hwy 167. Witnesses told investigators the victim was walking on the side of the road before being hit.

The driver sped off, and there is no information about the suspect or vehicle involved.

Investigators are currently working to obtain surveillance video of the incident.