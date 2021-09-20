Man killed in 'industrial accident' at downtown Seattle construction site

A man has died as a result of an accident at a construction site in downtown Seattle, police confirm to Q13 News.

According to a public information officer at Seattle Police, a man was killed in an "industrial accident" on 9th Avenue just before 2 p.m. on Monday.

It's unclear what led up to the accident or what specifically happened.

The Washington State Department of Labor and Industries (L&I) will be investigating the incident.

This is a developing story.

Q13 News will have updates as they become available.

