Man killed in 'industrial accident' at downtown Seattle construction site
SEATTLE - A man has died as a result of an accident at a construction site in downtown Seattle, police confirm to Q13 News.
According to a public information officer at Seattle Police, a man was killed in an "industrial accident" on 9th Avenue just before 2 p.m. on Monday.
It's unclear what led up to the accident or what specifically happened.
The Washington State Department of Labor and Industries (L&I) will be investigating the incident.
This is a developing story.
Q13 News will have updates as they become available.
