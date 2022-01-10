Man killed in Beacon Hill shooting

Seattle police are investigating a homicide Monday morning after a man was fatally shot in Beacon Hill.

The shooting happened after 2 a.m.

Investigators said a man was shot and taken to the hospital, where he later died.

Police did not have a suspect description at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Seattle Police Department.

