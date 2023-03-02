Man killed crossing the street in Federal Way hit-and-run, no suspects identified

Federal Way Police are looking for the suspect in a fatal hit-and-run crash Wednesday evening.

Officers were called to reports of a car hitting a pedestrian on Pacific Hwy S, just south of 288th St. They arrived just before 6 p.m., where they found a man in his early 50s with serious wounds from the crash.

Officers attempted lifesaving aid, but the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

A preliminary investigation suggests the man was not crossing the street at a crosswalk, and when the suspect struck him, they sped off. Witnesses describe the suspect vehicle as a "full-sized pickup truck," but authorities do not have information on color, make or model of the truck.

Anyone with information on the crash is urged to call Federal Way Police at (253) 835-2121.