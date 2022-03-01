Expand / Collapse search
Man killed by hit-and-run driver in Federal Way

By FOX 13 News Staff
Published 
Federal Way
FOX 13 Seattle
article

police lights

FEDERAL WAY, Wash. - Federal Way police are investigating after a man was fatally struck by a car overnight. 

Police said after midnight Tuesday, officers responded to reports of a crash involving a pedestrian and car in the 900 block of South 348th Street. 

When officers arrived they found an unresponsive 58-year-old man with significant injuries that appeared to have been struck by a car. 

Officers gave the man first aid until medics arrived but the man died at the scene. 

Police said they found the car involved in the crash. It had crashed into a building, but the driver had fled the scene

The investigation remains ongoing. 

Anyone with information is urged to call the Federal Way Police Department at 253-835-2121. 

