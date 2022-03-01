Man killed by hit-and-run driver in Federal Way

article

Federal Way police are investigating after a man was fatally struck by a car overnight.

Police said after midnight Tuesday, officers responded to reports of a crash involving a pedestrian and car in the 900 block of South 348th Street.

When officers arrived they found an unresponsive 58-year-old man with significant injuries that appeared to have been struck by a car.

Officers gave the man first aid until medics arrived but the man died at the scene.

Police said they found the car involved in the crash. It had crashed into a building, but the driver had fled the scene.

The investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Federal Way Police Department at 253-835-2121.

Watch FOX 13 Seattle for the latest news:

Get breaking news alerts in the FREE FOX 13 Seattle app. Download for Apple iOS or Android. And sign up for BREAKING NEWS emails delivered straight to your inbox.

Advertisement

Stay connected with FOX 13 News on all platforms:

DOWNLOAD: FOX 13 News and Weather Apps

WATCH: FOX 13 News Live

SUBSCRIBE: FOX 13 on YouTube

DAILY BRIEF: Sign Up For Our Newsletter

FOLLOW: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram