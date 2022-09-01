Man killed by falling tree in Olympic National Forest while in his tent

A man was killed by a falling tree while sleeping in his tent at the Olympic National Forest.

According to the National Park Service, authorities received an alert on Tuesday from an inReach device—which can be used to send messages or ‘SOS’ alerts when out exploring. The alert was of a fatality in the Elk Lake area, north of Mt. Olympus' west peak.

Rescuers took a helicopter to the remote campsite on Wednesday, and determined that 34-year-old Canadian Thomas Bernier-Villeneuve was in his tent when a tree came down and killed him.

RELATED: Man pleads guilty to assaulting woman at Olympic National Park while high on meth

Get breaking news alerts in the FREE FOX 13 Seattle app. Download for Apple iOS or Android. And sign up for BREAKING NEWS emails delivered straight to your inbox.

Bernier-Villeneuve was taken to the Jefferson County Coroner's Office.