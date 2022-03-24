Man killed, another injured in shooting near Tukwila International Blvd. light rail station

Police are investigating a deadly shooting near the Tukwila International Blvd. light rail station Thursday afternoon.

Few details were immediately known, but officers were called around 3:30 p.m. to Southcenter Blvd. and Tukwila International Blvd.

Tukwila Police said one man died at the scene. Another person suffered a gunshot wound and was taken to a nearby hospital.

A suspect was not in custody.

