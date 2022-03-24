Expand / Collapse search

Man killed, another injured in shooting near Tukwila International Blvd. light rail station

By FOX 13 News Staff
Published 
Updated 5:06PM
Parkland
FOX 13 Seattle

Shooting at Tukwila International Blvd Station. Southcenter Boulevard closed.

PARKLAND, Wash. - Police are investigating a deadly shooting near the Tukwila International Blvd. light rail station Thursday afternoon.

Few details were immediately known, but officers were called around 3:30 p.m. to Southcenter Blvd. and Tukwila International Blvd.

Tukwila Police said one man died at the scene. Another person suffered a gunshot wound and was taken to a nearby hospital.

A suspect was not in custody.

This is a developing story and will be updated. Watch FOX 13 News 4-7 and 9-11:30 p.m. for updates.

