Man jumps from roof to escape Silverdale house fire

A man climbed out of a window and jumped off of his roof to escape a house fire early Friday morning in Kitsap County.

According to Central Pierce Fire and Rescue, firefighters were called to a second-alarm fire around 2:00 a.m. on Olympic View Road NW in Silverdale.

The man who jumped off his roof was not hurt.

It's unclear what caused the fire. The Kitsap County Fire Marshal is investigating.

(Central Kitsap Fire & Rescue)

Advertisement

