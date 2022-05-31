Man injured while trying to get stolen motorcycle back in Puyallup

A man was injured Monday night while trying to get his stolen motorcycle back.

The incident happened in Puyallup’s South Hill area at about 6:30 p.m.

Sgt. Darren Moss with the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department told FOX 13 News that the man called to report that he was shot.

Investigators said the man saw a truck that had his motorcycle in it and chased it.

One of the suspects then shot the man and he sustained a grazing head wound. He was taken to the hospital to be treated.

Deputies found the truck, which came back stolen, and a gun was found in the vehicle.

