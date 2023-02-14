Expand / Collapse search

Man injured in U-District drive-by shooting

By FOX 13 News Staff
University District
SEATTLE - A man was injured Tuesday morning in a drive-by shooting in Seattle's University District. 

Officers responded to a report that someone had a shot a man in the arm and drove away before 7 a.m. near Northeast 43rd Street and 7th Avenue Northeast. 

Witnesses provided aid to the victim, a 40-year-old man, until medics arrived. 

He was taken to Harborview Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries. 

Police said the victim said he was standing outside his car as it was warming up when a white sedan turned around in a driveway, came close to hitting his car and showed his frustration to the driver. 

According to investigators, the driver in the sedan leaned over across his passenger and fired a shot that went through the passenger's window and hit the victim.

The driver fled the scene.

Police did not provide any suspect information but the investigation remains ongoing. 