Man injured in U-District drive-by shooting

A man was injured Tuesday morning in a drive-by shooting in Seattle's University District.

Officers responded to a report that someone had a shot a man in the arm and drove away before 7 a.m. near Northeast 43rd Street and 7th Avenue Northeast.

Witnesses provided aid to the victim, a 40-year-old man, until medics arrived.

He was taken to Harborview Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said the victim said he was standing outside his car as it was warming up when a white sedan turned around in a driveway, came close to hitting his car and showed his frustration to the driver.

According to investigators, the driver in the sedan leaned over across his passenger and fired a shot that went through the passenger's window and hit the victim.

The driver fled the scene.

Police did not provide any suspect information but the investigation remains ongoing.