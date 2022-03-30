Man injured in Tacoma shooting

Tacoma police are investigating a shooting that left a man injured Tuesday night.

After 9 p.m., officers responded to a report of shots fired in the 4800 block of South Sheridan Avenue.

According to investigators, a car was seen driving away with a passenger who had been shot.

When officers arrived they found a possible crime scene.

Get breaking news alerts in the FREE FOX 13 Seattle app. Download for Apple iOS or Android. And sign up for BREAKING NEWS emails delivered straight to your inbox.

At 9:11 p.m., a car was seen at a hospital dropping off an unresponsive man who had been shot. The car then drove away.

Police said the man has life-threatening injuries and is believed to have been injured in the shooting on South Sheridan Avenue.

The investigation remains ongoing.

Advertisement

Stay connected with FOX 13 News on all platforms:

DOWNLOAD: FOX 13 News and Weather Apps

WATCH: FOX 13 News Live

SUBSCRIBE: FOX 13 on YouTube

DAILY BRIEF: Sign Up For Our Newsletter

FOLLOW: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram