Man injured in Tacoma drive-by shooting, no suspects identified

A 19-year-old man was injured in a drive-by shooting late Saturday afternoon, Tacoma Police say.

Information is still limited, but according to authorities, a car was driving S 64th St and S Wapato St and a suspect shot at a man walking by, hitting him in the leg.

Police say the victim was taken to the hospital in a private vehicle and is in stable condition.

Officers processed the scene for evidence. It is not known what led up to the shooting.

Anyone with information on the incident is urged to submit an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.