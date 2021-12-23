Expand / Collapse search
Man injured in Shoreline parking lot shooting

By FOX 13 News Staff
Published 
Shoreline
FOX 13 Seattle

A man was hospitalized Wednesday after a shooting in a parking lot in Shoreline.

The shooting happened at about 7:30 p.m. outside the Safeway on 15th Avenue Northeast.

The shooting happened at about 7:30 p.m. outside the Safeway on 15th Avenue Northeast. 

King County Major Crimes is investigating the shooting. 

Investigators said the suspects fled by the time deputies got to the scene.

The man was taken to Harborview Medical Center and his condition is unknown. 

