Man injured in Shoreline parking lot shooting

A man was hospitalized Wednesday after a shooting in a parking lot in Shoreline.

The shooting happened at about 7:30 p.m. outside the Safeway on 15th Avenue Northeast.

King County Major Crimes is investigating the shooting.

Investigators said the suspects fled by the time deputies got to the scene.

The man was taken to Harborview Medical Center and his condition is unknown.

Watch FOX 13 Seattle for the latest news:

Get breaking news alerts in the FREE FOX 13 Seattle app. Download for Apple iOS or Android.

Advertisement

Stay connected with FOX 13 News on all platforms:

DOWNLOAD: FOX 13 News and Weather Apps

WATCH: FOX 13 News Live

SUBSCRIBE: FOX 13 on YouTube

DAILY BRIEF: Sign Up For Our Newsletter

FOLLOW: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram