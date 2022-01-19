Man injured in shooting near VA Hospital in South Seattle

A man was injured early Wednesday morning after a shooting in South Seattle.

Officers responded to a report of a shooting at about 2 a.m. near the VA hospital.

Officials told FOX 13 News that medics took a man, who was about 19 years old, to Harborview Medical Center. He was stable as of Wednesday morning.

Police are investigating what led up to the shooting.

