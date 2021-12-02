Man injured in overnight shooting in South Seattle

A man was taken to the hospital after a shooting in Seattle's Rainier Valley neighborhood early Thursday morning.

Police were called shortly after midnight to S. Othello St. and Martin Luther King Jr. Way S.

According to the Seattle Fire Department, a 20-year-old man was taken in stable condition to Harborview Medical Center.

It's unclear what led up to the shooting or if a shooter is in custody.

Get breaking news alerts in the FREE FOX 13 Seattle app. Download for Apple iOS or Android.

Watch FOX 13 Seattle for the latest news:

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Advertisement

Stay connected with FOX 13 News on all platforms:

DOWNLOAD: FOX 13 News and Weather Apps

WATCH: FOX 13 News Live

SUBSCRIBE: FOX 13 on YouTube

DAILY BRIEF: Sign Up For Our Newsletter

FOLLOW: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram