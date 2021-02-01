Man injured in officer involved shooting in Richland

article

The Special Investigations Unit is investigating an officer-involved shooting in Richland on Monday night.

Police say officers were called to a rollover crash on SR-240 and Duportail in Richland. When they arrived, there was no one found in the car or nearby.

While searching the area, police came into contact with a man and shots were fired by one of the officers, striking the man. He was taken to a local hospital.

No word on the extent of the man's injuries. The officer was not injured.

Kennewick Police will handling the investigation.