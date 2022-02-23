Man injured in North Seattle shooting Wednesday morning, police investigating

article

A man was injured in a shooting in North Seattle early Wednesday morning.

Officers were called to reports of a shooting near 143rd Street and Linden Avenue at 12:17 a.m. When they arrived, they found a man with a gunshot wound on his left shoulder.

The man gave only minimal information on what led up to the shooting, then was taken to the hospital where he is in stable condition.

Police were unable to establish a crime scene but are investigating the incident.

