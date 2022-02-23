Man injured in North Seattle shooting Wednesday morning, police investigating
SEATTLE - A man was injured in a shooting in North Seattle early Wednesday morning.
Officers were called to reports of a shooting near 143rd Street and Linden Avenue at 12:17 a.m. When they arrived, they found a man with a gunshot wound on his left shoulder.
The man gave only minimal information on what led up to the shooting, then was taken to the hospital where he is in stable condition.
Police were unable to establish a crime scene but are investigating the incident.
RELATED: Police locate stolen vehicle, puppy that was inside still missing
READ MORE: Man shot in the face in downtown Seattle
Get breaking news alerts in the FREE FOX 13 Seattle app. Download for Apple iOS or Android. And sign up for BREAKING NEWS emails delivered straight to your inbox.
Stay connected with FOX 13 News on all platforms:
DOWNLOAD: FOX 13 News and Weather Apps
WATCH: FOX 13 News Live
SUBSCRIBE: FOX 13 on YouTube
DAILY BRIEF: Sign Up For Our Newsletter
FOLLOW: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram
Watch FOX 13 Seattle for the latest news:
Advertisement